Carlos Emiro Garces News: Clears suspension

Garces is eligible again for the match against Montreal following his red-card ban.

Garces should be ready to contend for a center-back spot, though he hasn't made an MLS start since May 14, with Maya Yoshida and Jakob Glesnes favored over him. While the Colombian's availability strengthens the depth of the team, he may be reliable only when there's rotation or if he eventually takes on a bigger role, in which case he may produce several passes, tackles and clearances.