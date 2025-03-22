Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Emiro Garces headshot

Carlos Emiro Garces News: Logs reserve goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 11:18pm

Garces scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.

After the Galaxy began their 2025 season with three consecutive losses, Graces was benched, evident by his five-minute average between the team's last games. But with his last-minute goal Saturday, Graces not only saved the Galaxy a point but also assured at least an improved chance of re-entering their starting XI, especially considering they have not changed much in team form. It consists of barely multiple points for five games.

Carlos Emiro Garces
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now