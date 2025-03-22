Carlos Emiro Garces News: Logs reserve goal

Garces scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.

After the Galaxy began their 2025 season with three consecutive losses, Graces was benched, evident by his five-minute average between the team's last games. But with his last-minute goal Saturday, Graces not only saved the Galaxy a point but also assured at least an improved chance of re-entering their starting XI, especially considering they have not changed much in team form. It consists of barely multiple points for five games.