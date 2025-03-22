Carlos Emiro Garces News: Logs reserve goal
Garces scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.
After the Galaxy began their 2025 season with three consecutive losses, Graces was benched, evident by his five-minute average between the team's last games. But with his last-minute goal Saturday, Graces not only saved the Galaxy a point but also assured at least an improved chance of re-entering their starting XI, especially considering they have not changed much in team form. It consists of barely multiple points for five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now