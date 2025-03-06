Carlos Emiro Garces News: Plays full game in Concacaf
Garces (calf) played the full 90 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Club Sport Herediano in the CONCACAF.
Garces was forced off at halftime of Saturday's 2-1 loss against Vancouver due to a calf injury but returned to play the full match against Club Sport Herediano in the CONCACAF, indicating he has fully recovered. He is now available for upcoming fixtures.
