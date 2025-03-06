Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Emiro Garces headshot

Carlos Emiro Garces News: Plays full game in Concacaf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Garces (calf) played the full 90 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Club Sport Herediano in the CONCACAF.

Garces was forced off at halftime of Saturday's 2-1 loss against Vancouver due to a calf injury but returned to play the full match against Club Sport Herediano in the CONCACAF, indicating he has fully recovered. He is now available for upcoming fixtures.

Carlos Emiro Garces
Los Angeles Galaxy
