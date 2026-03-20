Carlos Emiro Garces News: Returns in CONCACAF game

Garces (toe) appeared as a substitute during Thursday's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Mount Pleasant.

Garces will be an option for future league and continental matchups, aiming to feature on the right side of the defense, although he could be deployed in the middle in the absence of Jakob Glesnes (calf) and Chris Rindov (leg). The Colombian has made only one MLS appearance this year, which came in the opening week and where he racked up four clearances, two interceptions and one tackle.