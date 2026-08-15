Carlos Emiro Garces News: Sent off Saturday

Garces played 13 minutes as a substitute and picked up a red card in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.

Garces got sent off for a last-man foul following VAR review, so he's now heading back to the sidelines right after returning from a previous ban. He'll be ineligible for the upcoming game versus San Jose Earthquakes before looking to return against Montreal on Aug. 22. Maya Yoshida should continue to get the nod alongside Jakob Glesnes while Garces serves his suspension.