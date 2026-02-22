Carlos Emiro Garces News: Sent off Sunday
Garces was sent off in the 64th minute of Sunday's match vs New York City F.C.
Garces was handed a double yellow card and was sent off in the 64th minute of Sunday's home opener vs NYCFC. He was having a solid defensive performance before his exit, making three clearances with one block made and a tack in the 65 minutes of play. Maya Yoshida is the expected front runner to get the start in his place vs Charlotte on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Emiro Garces See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Emiro Garces See More