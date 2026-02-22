Carlos Emiro Garces headshot

Carlos Emiro Garces News: Sent off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Garces was sent off in the 64th minute of Sunday's match vs New York City F.C.

Garces was handed a double yellow card and was sent off in the 64th minute of Sunday's home opener vs NYCFC. He was having a solid defensive performance before his exit, making three clearances with one block made and a tack in the 65 minutes of play. Maya Yoshida is the expected front runner to get the start in his place vs Charlotte on Saturday.

Carlos Emiro Garces
Los Angeles Galaxy
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Emiro Garces See More
