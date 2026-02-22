Carlos Emiro Garces News: Sent off Sunday

Garces was sent off in the 64th minute of Sunday's match vs New York City F.C.

Garces was handed a double yellow card and was sent off in the 64th minute of Sunday's home opener vs NYCFC. He was having a solid defensive performance before his exit, making three clearances with one block made and a tack in the 65 minutes of play. Maya Yoshida is the expected front runner to get the start in his place vs Charlotte on Saturday.