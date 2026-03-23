Carlos Espi Injury: Scores brace before issue

Espi scored a brace during Saturday's 4-2 victory against Real Oviedo before being forced off due to knee issues, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Espi was electric in Saturday's win over Real Oviedo, bagging a brace in the first 25 minutes while ripping four shots for the second straight game. The striker has locked down a starting spot under coach Luis Castro and is on a serious heater with six goals across his last four La Liga matches. That said, Espi was dealing with knee issues in the second half and had to come off in the 75th minute after he could not keep going. He will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the issue and will hope to get right during the international break because the club is going to need him in its fight to avoid relegation by the end of the campaign.