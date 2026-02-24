Carlos Espi News: Inks contract extension

Espi signed a contract extension with Levante until 2028, the club announced.

Espi has extended his contract with Levante through June 2028 after automatically triggering a renewal clause tied to his number of appearances. The Valencia-born striker joined the club in the summer of 2022 and made his professional debut in February 2024 against Racing Club de Ferrol, logging 37 appearances with six goals last season and adding three goals in 14 matches across league and cup play this campaign. He has also earned caps with Spain's U19 and U20 national teams.