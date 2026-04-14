Carlos Espi News: Nets only goal
Espi scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-0 win over Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 11th minute.
Espi finished off a brilliant team move with a header in the 83rd minute, assisted by Manu Sanchez. He also contributed with a clearance and a tackle. Espi has been in outstanding form, scoring seven goals in the last six games, including two braces.
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