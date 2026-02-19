Carlos Espi headshot

Carlos Espi News: Records three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Espi registered three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Espi found a spot in the starting XI Wednesday for the first time all season, coming after 12 appearances. He would record two shots, although he was unable to score despite two on target. He remains at one goal all season, coming six appearances ago.

Carlos Espi
Levante
