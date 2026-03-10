Carlos Espi News: Scores goal in draw

Espi scored one goal on one shot, had one interception and drew one foul in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.

Espi got his second start of the season Saturday and converted the only Levante goal of the afternoon. The talented forward now has three goals and four shots in his last two games, one of those coming as a late substitute. With play like this it would be hard to see Espi coming off the bench on Monday versus Rayo Vallecano.