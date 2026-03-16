Carlos Espi News: Scores in draw
Espi scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.
Espi continues his hot form with another goal for Levante. This gives him four goals in just the last three league matches for a total of four on the season. The forward has earned a start the last two games and will likely see more time in the starting XI if he keeps up his scoring form.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Espi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Espi See More