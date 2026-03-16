Carlos Espi News: Scores in draw

Espi scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Espi continues his hot form with another goal for Levante. This gives him four goals in just the last three league matches for a total of four on the season. The forward has earned a start the last two games and will likely see more time in the starting XI if he keeps up his scoring form.