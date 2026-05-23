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Carlos Espi News: Scores in last game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Espi scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Betis.

Espi tallied a goal on five shots to close a stellar domestic campaign for Levante. The club did get to stay up because La Liga uses head-to-head points as a tiebreaker instead of goal differential, so Espi should be able to turn in another productive season at the top Spanish level next season for the only club he's ever known.

Carlos Espi
Levante
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