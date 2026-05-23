Carlos Espi News: Scores in last game

Espi scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Betis.

Espi tallied a goal on five shots to close a stellar domestic campaign for Levante. The club did get to stay up because La Liga uses head-to-head points as a tiebreaker instead of goal differential, so Espi should be able to turn in another productive season at the top Spanish level next season for the only club he's ever known.