Carlos Espi News: Scores in win
Espi scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Mallorca.
Espi was consistently putting up shots and was rewarded with a goal, giving Levante a boost in their push to avoid relegation. The forward has a decent opportunity to find the back of the net against Betis in the finale, as the side has allowed 47 goals on the season.
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