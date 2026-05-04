Carlos Espi News: Scores lone goal for team
Espi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 defeat versus Villarreal.
Espi recorded the only goal for Levante on Saturday to keep his scoring run going. He now has eight goals in a span of nine matches, recording 27 shots (15 on target), who has turned it around after opening the first six months of the campaign as a limited option off the bench.
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