Carlos Espi News: Scores lone goal for team

Espi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 defeat versus Villarreal.

Espi recorded the only goal for Levante on Saturday to keep his scoring run going. He now has eight goals in a span of nine matches, recording 27 shots (15 on target), who has turned it around after opening the first six months of the campaign as a limited option off the bench.