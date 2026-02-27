Carlos Espi News: Stars as substitute
Espi scored two goals while taking five shots (three on goal) during Friday's 2-0 win over Alaves.
Espi entered the match in the 57th minute and scored both Levante goals while leading his side with five shots. The goals were the first since January 4th for the forward as Espi has made just one start among his 13 league appearances this season.
