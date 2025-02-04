Carlos Fernando Valenzuela Injury: Moves to Queretaro

Valenzuela (knee) was announced as a new signing for Gallos after leaving Tijuana.

Valenzuela has been inactive since February 2024 due to a severe injury, and it's unknown whether he has already overcome that problem or not. His new team will look to recover a winger who once showed playmaking potential and could still contribute at 27 years old. In that case, he might split playing time with all of Pablo Barrera, Josue Colman and Adonis Preciado.