Carlos Forbs Injury: Back available

Forbs (undisclosed) started and played 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 win over OH Leuven.

Forbs is back available for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid after missing the first leg due to an apparent injury. The dynamic winger is an important piece in the attacking setup with his dribbling ability and runs in behind the defense, and his return could provide a significant boost, notching two goals and three assists in UCL play this campaign.