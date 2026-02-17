Carlos Forbs Injury: Late call to face Madrid

Forbes is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to manager Ivan Leko, per HLN. "He worked some individually today. He's not doing too well. We'll see what else the medical staff can do. We still have a whole afternoon. Tomorrow we also have until the evening."

Forbes will need some testing for Wednesday, but he is appearing to be closer to missing out than returning, with the winger claimed not to be doing well. Unfortunately for the club, this could be a major loss, as he has yet to miss a UCL start this season and has five goal contributions in the competition. If he were to miss out, a change would then be made, with Christon Tzolis and Nicolo Tresoldi likely to start if he is not fit enough.