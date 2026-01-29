Forbs provided the assist for Brugge's third goal in the second half against Marseille, squaring the ball for Aleksandar Stankovic to finish from the center of the box. He also created five chances in open play, a season high for him, while not attempting a single shot during the game. His pace gave Brugge a consistent outlet whenever Marseille committed numbers forward, helping turn defensive phases into quick attacking actions that left coach Roberto de Zerbi with no solution to help his team qualify for the next round. Forbs is expected to remain one of Brugge's main threats in the frontline heading into the playoffs, as he has contributed three assists and two goals in eight appearances this season in the Champions League.