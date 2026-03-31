Carlos Gruezo Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Gruezo has been diagnosed with a second-degree hamstring issue in his right thigh which will leave him inactive for an undisclosed period, the team reported Tuesday.

Gruezo ended up suffering a moderate injury after leaving the field early in a March 22 clash with Puebla. While there's no official recovery timeline, he's likely to spend a few weeks on his rehabilitation, making it difficult for him to return in the Clausura regular season. This is a huge blow to the Saints' midfield, considering that Gruezo had been one of the most consistent starters before this problem. With Salvador Mariscal (quadriceps) also unavailable, Aldo Lopez and Javier Guemez are now expected to see significant action in the final stretch of the campaign.