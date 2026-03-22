Carlos Gruezo Injury: Exits with discomfort Sunday

Gruezo was unable to continue in Sunday's match against Puebla due to an apparent muscular issue.

Gruezo left in pain during the initial minutes of the game after picking up a potential injury. The midfielder will need to be assessed but could miss upcoming contests if the blow is serious. Both Javier Guemez and Aldo Lopez will likely stay active in the holding midfield zone, with Sunday's substitute Salvador Mariscal offering an additional option in case the Ecuadorian is sidelined.