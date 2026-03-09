Carlos Gruezo News: Logs three interceptions in win
Gruezo had one clearance and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Tijuana.
Gruezo wasn't too busy in decisive actions but played the full 90 minutes in his comeback from a one-game ban. The midfielder is now expected to retain a starting spot, with his value coming mainly from a few passes and defensive contributions per contest. However, he's prone to disciplinary issues given his position and intense playing style.
