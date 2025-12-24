Gruezo has featured as a defensive midfielder for teams such as Stuttgart and Augsburg in Germany, and FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes in MLS. He has also represented Ecuador in 65 games, appearing in two World Cups and four Copa America tournaments. While he's likely to secure a starting position in the Saints' lineup, he could face a tough competition from the also experienced Javier Guemez, or possibly play alongside him in a double pivot. In any case, Gruezo should be a source of passes and defensive numbers.