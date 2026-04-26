Carlos Gruezo News: On bench for Clausura finale

Gruezo (hamstring) is on the bench for the week 17 match against Monterrey.

Gruezo will be an option again but may not see a lot of time on the pitch after recovering from a muscular problem that sidelined him since March 22. The defensive midfielder was a regular starter when available earlier in the campaign, scoring one goal while recording 16 tackles, 11 interceptions and six clearances across 11 contests. His comeback threatens to reduce the involvement of Salvador Mariscal, Javier Guemez and Aldo Lopez in midfield going forward.