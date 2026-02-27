Carlos Gruezo News: Records goal, red card in draw

Gruezo scored one goal and received a red card in Friday's 2-2 draw with Queretaro.

Gruezo fired a right-footed strike from inside the box to double his team's count in first-half stoppage time, but he abandoned the game in the final minutes due to a straight red card. This event leaves him out of the upcoming matchup against Cruz Azul, which will be the first game he misses in the current campaign. After that, the midfielder will be eligible for a March 8 visit to Tijuana. Javier Guemez should be the natural option to join Aldo Lopez in central midfield while the Ecuadorian is out.