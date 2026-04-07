Carlos Harvey Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue
Harvey has been absent from training sessions due to a hamstring injury, per Andy Greder of Pioneer Press.
Harvey hasn't played a big role this campaign, but his potential exclusion from the squad would limit the team's depth behind Jefferson Diaz and Wil Trapp (illness) in defense and midfield, respectively. The Panama international remains questionable but is unlikely to be involved in the next few weeks.
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