Carlos Harvey Injury: Heading out with NT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Harvey has been called up by Panama for the match against USA in the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.

Harvey has started three of the four league games this season for Minnesota's defense but will miss Saturday's match against LA Galaxy due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Salt Lake on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Jefferson Diaz likely starting in central defense for that game.

