Carlos Harvey Injury: Out a few weeks

Harvey is out for the next few weeks due to a lower-body injury, according to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Harvey is hitting the sidelines and will now miss around a few weeks of action, suffering from a lower-body injury that was picked up in training during a collision. Luckily for the club, he has been more of a depth option, so this isn't a major loss. He will likely eye a return near the midway point of May.