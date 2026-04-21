Carlos Harvey headshot

Carlos Harvey Injury: Out a few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Harvey is out for the next few weeks due to a lower-body injury, according to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Harvey is hitting the sidelines and will now miss around a few weeks of action, suffering from a lower-body injury that was picked up in training during a collision. Luckily for the club, he has been more of a depth option, so this isn't a major loss. He will likely eye a return near the midway point of May.

Carlos Harvey
Minnesota United
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