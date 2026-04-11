Carlos Harvey News: On bench to face San Diego
Harvey (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's match against San Diego.
Harvey is fully recovered from a minor muscular problem but is likely to serve as a backup behind Jefferson Diaz and Wil Trapp in defense and midfield, respectively. Prior to the issue, Harvey recorded 78 minutes of play across three league appearances this season, with 40 accurate passes and four clearances representing his most relevant contributions.
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