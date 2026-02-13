Carlos Martin Injury: Loan locked Sunday

Martin won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Atletico due to being loan locked.

Martin has logged four appearances for his new club since arriving on loan from Atletico during the transfer window, posting three shots and five tackles, but he will not be available for Sunday's matchup against his parent club due to loan restrictions. The forward has started carving out a role in the rotation, yet this clause keeps him sidelined for this one. Ilias Akhomach is in line to shoulder a bigger workload up top while Martin waits to rejoin the mix.