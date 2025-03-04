Carlos Martin News: Erratic display

Carlos Martin assisted once to go with five shots (four on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Mallorca.

Martin certainly tried to force the issue against Mallorca on Sunday, and with varying degrees of success. In 90 minutes played, he did register one assist and create three chances, but he also failed to complete any of his six (!) dribble attempts, lost 15 of his 21 duels, and despite putting four shots on target, failed to score. Still, getting an assist after being on the bench for his last two La Liga matches has to feel good for Martin. Hopefully, he can have a more controlled performance this Saturday against Villarreal.