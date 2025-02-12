Carlos Miguel Injury: Picks up hamstring injury

Miguel was forced off due to a hamstring injury during Tuesday's FA Cup match against Exeter City, as confirmed by coach Nuno Espirito Santo after the game. "We have to assess him now. I think it is a hamstring and he did it on a goal kick. Let's assess him and hope we are not without him for too much time."

Miguel has been the second-choice goalkeeper behind Matz Sels and sustained a hamstring injury on a goal kick in the FA Cup match against Exeter City, one of the two FA Cup games he started this season. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury and his recovery timeline. Matz Sels is expected to take on a larger role in cup competitions depending on Miguel's injury and remains the undisputed starting goalkeeper in the Premier League.