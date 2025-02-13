Carlos Miguel Injury: Sidelined several weeks

Miguel (hamstring) will be sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Paul Taylor of The Atheltic. "He is going to be out. He has an injury and is going to be out for a couple of weeks because it was a big one," said Nuno. "It is his hamstring. When he went for a goal kick, he felt something. We did a scan and there is an injury there."

Miguel will be sidelined due to the hamstring injury he suffered in last weekend's FA Cup match, with the goalie set to miss a couple of weeks due to the issue. That said, he will likely return near the end of February, likely not needing more time than halfway through March. Either way, this is a minor loss, as he is a backup keeper for the squad.