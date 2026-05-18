Carlos Moreno News: Allows one goal in knockout defeat

Moreno had no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Pumas.

Moreno was beaten by Jordan Carrillo's free kick, which was enough to eliminate Pachuca from the competition Sunday. The goalkeeper saw his 371-minute run without conceding brought to an end after his team's strong defensive performance granted him high value in the postseason. He finished with 52 saves, 20 goals allowed and five clean sheets across 20 league appearances in the past five months.