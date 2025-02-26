Carlos Moreno News: Allows one goal to Puebla
Moreno had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Puebla.
Moreno wasn't very active as his side limited the opponents to two shots during the match. He made his fewest saves since Jan. 29 and failed to earn a clean sheet for the fifth time in a row. His next chance to produce will come Saturday at Juarez, who scored five goals over their last four games.
