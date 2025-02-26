Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Moreno News: Allows one goal to Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Moreno had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Puebla.

Moreno wasn't very active as his side limited the opponents to two shots during the match. He made his fewest saves since Jan. 29 and failed to earn a clean sheet for the fifth time in a row. His next chance to produce will come Saturday at Juarez, who scored five goals over their last four games.

