Carlos Moreno News: Allows three goals in defeat Monday

Moreno registered two saves and allowed three goals in Monday's 3-2 defeat versus Puebla.

Moreno was unable to deny any of the three goals Pachuca conceded, though, to be fair, there wasn't much he could've done in any of the three sequences. Moreno is a solid shot-stopper, but he's enduring a slow start to the 2026 Apertura from a fantasy perspective. In four starts, he's already conceded six goals while making 11 saves. Moreno will have a great bounce-back chance this weekend when Pachuca take on a struggling Atletico San Luis side Sunday.