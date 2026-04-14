Carlos Moreno News: Allows two in win

Moreno made zero saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 4-2 win over Santos Laguna.

Moreno could've done way better on the first goal allowed as he abandoned the net in a very sloppy way and then was completely betrayed by a teammate's deflection into his own net late in the game. But what hurt the most the goalkeeper's fantasy outing was the fact that he didn't make a single save during the entire contest to offset these goals. With just one game with multiple goals allowed but at the same time just two clean sheets over 13 Clausura starts, Moreno should be considered a consistent asset, but a matchup-dependent one.