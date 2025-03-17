Carlos Moreno News: Beaten once against Tijuana

Moreno had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over Tijuana.

Moreno saved a long-range shot but lost his clean sheet to Jose Raul Zuniga's strike in the final minutes of the game. The goalkeeper has failed to stand out lately, saving just over half of the shots on goal he has faced in the last five matches. He's been called up for Mexico's upcoming international games, though he likely won't play much and will return with little fatigue for a difficult visit to Toluca on March 29.