Carlos Moreno News: Beaten once in win

Moreno had three saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Club Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

There wasn't much Moreno could've done to prevent Necaxa's goal, as it was a one-on-one finish following a great assist. Moreno should remain the starting goalkeeper for Pachuca as long as he stays healthy. He's allowed just seven goals in eight starts so far in the Clausura.