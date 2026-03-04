Carlos Moreno News: Beaten once in win
Moreno had three saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Club Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.
There wasn't much Moreno could've done to prevent Necaxa's goal, as it was a one-on-one finish following a great assist. Moreno should remain the starting goalkeeper for Pachuca as long as he stays healthy. He's allowed just seven goals in eight starts so far in the Clausura.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now