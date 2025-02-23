Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Moreno headshot

Carlos Moreno News: Beaten twice against Chivas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Moreno had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Moreno conceded two goals from inside the box during a surprising defeat at Guadalajara. Moreover, the goalkeeper only stopped a pair of shots, lowering his average to 2.9 saves per game. He'll try to get back on track in a midweek encounter with Puebla, who have scored the eighth-fewest goals in the competition.

