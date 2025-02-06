Carlos Moreno News: Beaten twice by Leon

Moreno had two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Moreno had little to do in the two goals conceded that led to his side's first loss of 2025. The goalkeeper added to his total of 13 saves, which is the ninth-highest figure in the competition after five game weeks. He'll have a chance to produce but may struggle to keep his goal unbeaten Saturday against a tough Cruz Azul attack.