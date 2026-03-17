Carlos Moreno News: Concedes once in draw

Moreno had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlético San Luis.

There wasn't much Moreno could've done on the goal scored by Joao Pedro, but he was solid the rest of the way. The goalkeeper, who's a regular starter between the posts for Pachuca, will try to bounce back and get back to winning ways in a tough home matchup against Toluca just before the international break.