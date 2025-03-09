Carlos Moreno News: Concedes once to Mazatlan

Moreno recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Moreno faced only a couple of shots but perhaps could have done more to stop Omar Moreno's attempt that opened the scoring in Saturday's clash. The goalkeeper has been unable to secure a clean sheet in each of the last seven league games, recording 17 saves and 11 goals against during that period. He'll look for a better outcome in the upcoming home meeting with Tijuana, who have scored three goals in five away matches this season.