Carlos Moreno News: Concedes once to Mazatlan

Moreno had four saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss against Mazatlan.

Moreno had a mixed outing as his saves were not enough for his side to avoid an unexpected defeat in the Clausura week eight clash. The goalkeeper increased his season tallies to 16 saves and six goals allowed while remaining with two clean sheets in seven games played. He'll aim to get back on track Tuesday versus Necaxa, who scored seven times over their previous five contests.