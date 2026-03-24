Carlos Moreno News: Concedes once to Toluca

Moreno registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Moreno was beaten by a close-range shot following a corner kick near the end of the first half Sunday. It has been an unfortunate campaign for him so far, as he has been barely denied clean sheets, allowing exactly one goal in seven consecutive games. Up next is a difficult visit to Cruz Azul, who scored 10 goals throughout their last five league matches.