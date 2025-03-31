Carlos Moreno News: Concedes three goals to Toluca

Moreno registered five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Toluca.

Moreno was overwhelmed by the destabilizing ability of Alexis Vega and a couple of finishes from Jesus Ricardo Angulo in the first half of the weekend's game. The goalkeeper still managed to add five saves to his season total of 34 in 13 starts. His next chance to regain momentum will come Saturday versus leaders America, who scored 10 times over their last three matches considering all competitions.