Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Moreno headshot

Carlos Moreno News: Concedes twice to San Luis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Moreno recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Atletico San Luis.

Moreno was beaten by two shots from inside the box but racked up various saves in a difficult test Sunday. He finished the regular season with 50 saves, 23 goals against and four clean sheets throughout 17 appearances. Up next is a Play-In visit to Monterrey, who have scored the fourth-most goals in the league.

Carlos Moreno
Pachuca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now