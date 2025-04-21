Carlos Moreno News: Concedes twice to San Luis

Moreno recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Atletico San Luis.

Moreno was beaten by two shots from inside the box but racked up various saves in a difficult test Sunday. He finished the regular season with 50 saves, 23 goals against and four clean sheets throughout 17 appearances. Up next is a Play-In visit to Monterrey, who have scored the fourth-most goals in the league.