Carlos Moreno News: Earns clean sheet versus Atlas
Moreno registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.
Moreno denied a few of the away side's attempts while contributing a couple of clearances in this matchup. He recorded his second straight clean sheet along with his second-most saves in four appearances. Up next is a double game week in which Tuzos will face a tough test versus Leon before visiting Cruz Azul.
