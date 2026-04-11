Carlos Moreno News: Five saves in win

Moreno made five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cruz Azul.

Moreno had a solid performance, stopping nearly every shot he faced except a close range one on one chance. He has been reliable throughout the Clausura, conceding 11 goals in 12 matches while holding a strong 73.8 percent save rate. Moreno will look to continue that form in the next fixture against Santos, who sit last in the table, giving him a favorable opportunity.